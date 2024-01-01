$13,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Encore
FWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
Used
149,299KM
VIN KL4CJASB4FB050938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Heres a nice SUV. Take a look at this 2015 Buick Encore. Looks great! Includes a rear vision camera, XM radio, cruise control, Bluetooth, and much more. Stop in today or call us to schedule a test drive. 613-561-5172. Located in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
