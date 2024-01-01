Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Heres a nice SUV. Take a look at this 2015 Buick Encore. Looks great! Includes a rear vision camera, XM radio, cruise control, Bluetooth, and much more. Stop in today or call us to schedule a test drive. 613-561-5172. Located in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. </div><br /><div>Easton Auto Sales Inc</div><br /><div>OMVIC Certified and a UCDA member</div><br /><div>613-561-5172</div>

2015 Buick Encore

149,299 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Buick Encore

FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Encore

FWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 11360039
  2. 11360039
  3. 11360039
  4. 11360039
  5. 11360039
  6. 11360039
  7. 11360039
  8. 11360039
  9. 11360039
  10. 11360039
  11. 11360039
  12. 11360039
  13. 11360039
  14. 11360039
  15. 11360039
  16. 11360039
  17. 11360039
  18. 11360039
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,299KM
VIN KL4CJASB4FB050938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Heres a nice SUV. Take a look at this 2015 Buick Encore. Looks great! Includes a rear vision camera, XM radio, cruise control, Bluetooth, and much more. Stop in today or call us to schedule a test drive. 613-561-5172. Located in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Easton Auto Sales Inc
OMVIC Certified and a UCDA member
613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XL 6.5-ft. Bed 4X4 for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XL 6.5-ft. Bed 4X4 265,860 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 AWD 94,328 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Premium for sale in Gananoque, ON
2017 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Premium 19,258 KM $41,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Encore