2015 Buick Encore Leather AWD | Loaded with Comfort & Technology

Discover premium comfort in a compact SUV with this 2015 Buick Encore Leather. Equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this Encore is perfect for handling Canadian weather while offering a refined, quiet ride.

Well-Equipped with Features Youll Love:
 All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident traction in all conditions
 Premium Leather Interior Elegant and durable comfort
 Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel Stay warm on cold mornings
 Power Front Seats with Memory Customize your comfort with ease
 Blind Spot Monitor & Back-Up Camera Drive and park with added confidence
 Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls Stay connected and in control
 WiFi Hotspot & Satellite Radio Entertainment and connectivity on the go
 Dual-Zone A/C Personalized comfort for both driver and passenger
 Roof Luggage Rack Added versatility for travel and gear
 Heated Mirrors Clear visibility, even in frosty conditions

This Encore is the perfect mix of luxury, practicality, and safety ideal for daily commutes, road trips, or anything in between.

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,286 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Buick Encore Leather AWD | Loaded with Comfort & Technology
Discover premium comfort in a compact SUV with this 2015 Buick Encore Leather. Equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this Encore is perfect for handling Canadian weather while offering a refined, quiet ride.
Well-Equipped with Features You'll Love:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident traction in all conditions
Premium Leather Interior Elegant and durable comfort
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel Stay warm on cold mornings
Power Front Seats with Memory Customize your comfort with ease
Blind Spot Monitor & Back-Up Camera Drive and park with added confidence
Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls Stay connected and in control
WiFi Hotspot & Satellite Radio Entertainment and connectivity on the go
Dual-Zone A/C Personalized comfort for both driver and passenger
Roof Luggage Rack Added versatility for travel and gear
Heated Mirrors Clear visibility, even in frosty conditions
This Encore is the perfect mix of luxury, practicality, and safety ideal for daily commutes, road trips, or anything in between.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC Certified & Proud UCDA Member
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
Top dollar paid for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating trusted by local drivers!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Luggage / Roof Rack
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172

