$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Buick Encore
Leather AWD
2015 Buick Encore
Leather AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,286KM
VIN KL4CJGSB9FB055619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P624
- Mileage 133,286 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Buick Encore Leather AWD | Loaded with Comfort & Technology
Discover premium comfort in a compact SUV with this 2015 Buick Encore Leather. Equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this Encore is perfect for handling Canadian weather while offering a refined, quiet ride.
Well-Equipped with Features You'll Love:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confident traction in all conditions
Premium Leather Interior Elegant and durable comfort
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel Stay warm on cold mornings
Power Front Seats with Memory Customize your comfort with ease
Blind Spot Monitor & Back-Up Camera Drive and park with added confidence
Bluetooth & Steering Wheel Controls Stay connected and in control
WiFi Hotspot & Satellite Radio Entertainment and connectivity on the go
Dual-Zone A/C Personalized comfort for both driver and passenger
Roof Luggage Rack Added versatility for travel and gear
Heated Mirrors Clear visibility, even in frosty conditions
This Encore is the perfect mix of luxury, practicality, and safety ideal for daily commutes, road trips, or anything in between.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales OMVIC Certified & Proud UCDA Member
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
Top dollar paid for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating trusted by local drivers!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Luggage / Roof Rack
Roof Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2015 Buick Encore