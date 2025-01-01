Menu
<div><strong>2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT Performance Meets Luxury</strong></div><br /><div>Turn heads and ignite your passion for driving with this <strong>2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT</strong>, equipped with a powerful <strong>6.2L V8 engine</strong> and packed with premium features. This iconic sports car blends performance, style, and comfort in one thrilling package.</div><br /><div><strong>Key Features:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p>Z51 Performance Package</p> </li> <li> <p>6.2L 8-cylinder engine</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for added safety</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated and Cooled Leather Front Seats</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Navigation System</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Premium Sound System</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Front Seats with Adjustable Lumbar Support</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Satellite Radio</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heads-Up Display (HUD)</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Side Mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>HID Headlights</strong></p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This Corvette is more than just a car its an experience. Whether youre cruising through the countryside or making a statement in the city, the Stingray Z51 delivers unmatched power and sophistication.</div><br /><div> <strong>Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville</strong>, Easton Auto Sales is your trusted, OMVIC-certified dealership and a proud UCDA member. We offer <strong>top dollar for trades</strong> and invite you to experience our <strong>5-star Google-rated service</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive!</div>

84,394 KM

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

VIN 1G1YM3D73F5119732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P530
  • Mileage 84,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

