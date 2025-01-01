$53,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Z51 3LT Convertible
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$53,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,394KM
VIN 1G1YM3D73F5119732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P530
- Mileage 84,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads and ignite your passion for driving with this 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 3LT, equipped with a powerful 6.2L V8 engine and packed with premium features. This iconic sports car blends performance, style, and comfort in one thrilling package.
Key Features:
-
Z51 Performance Package
-
6.2L 8-cylinder engine
-
Back-Up Camera for added safety
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
Heated and Cooled Leather Front Seats
-
Navigation System
-
Premium Sound System
-
Power Front Seats with Adjustable Lumbar Support
-
Satellite Radio
-
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
-
Heads-Up Display (HUD)
-
Heated Side Mirrors
-
HID Headlights
This Corvette is more than just a car its an experience. Whether you're cruising through the countryside or making a statement in the city, the Stingray Z51 delivers unmatched power and sophistication.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is your trusted, OMVIC-certified dealership and a proud UCDA member. We offer top dollar for trades and invite you to experience our 5-star Google-rated service.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
