Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMIUM
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
236,500KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG0FR722419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P258
- Mileage 236,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this people mover! Nicely equipped includes DVD, Sto and go, and much more! This van is priced right! Give us a call today to schedule a test drive! Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.
OMVIC CERTIFIED and UCDA member
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan