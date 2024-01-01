Menu
Check out this people mover! Nicely equipped includes DVD, Sto and go, and much more! This van is priced right! Give us a call today to schedule a test drive! Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 

OMVIC CERTIFIED and UCDA member

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

236,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT PREMIUM

SXT PREMIUM

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

236,500KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG0FR722419

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P258
  • Mileage 236,500 KM

Check out this people mover! Nicely equipped includes DVD, Sto and go, and much more! This van is priced right! Give us a call today to schedule a test drive! Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.


OMVIC CERTIFIED and UCDA member
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan