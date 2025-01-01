Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD - Fully Loaded & Ready to Drive!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for the perfect family SUV? This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD offers everything you need for comfort, convenience, and style. With luxurious <strong>leather seats</strong>, <strong>3rd-row seating</strong> for extra passengers, and <strong>heated and cooled front seats</strong>, this SUV ensures everyone rides in comfort, no matter the season.</div><br /><div><strong>Key Features:</strong></div><ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong> for all-season confidence</li> <li><strong>Back-up Camera</strong> for added safety</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong> to help keep you aware of your surroundings</li> <li><strong>Automatic Headlights</strong> for easy driving at night</li> <li><strong>6 Passenger Capacity</strong> perfect for family trips or group outings</li> </ul><br /><div>Dont miss out on this spacious and feature-packed SUV. Call us today at <strong>613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive!</div><br /><div>At <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong>, we are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>, offering you peace of mind with every purchase. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy to find the perfect vehicle for you. We also pay <strong>top dollar for trades</strong> and are proud to have earned a <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> from our satisfied customers.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Visit us today and experience the Easton Auto Sales difference!</div>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

157,949 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12128970

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,949KM
VIN KM8SNDHF4FU101727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P466
  • Mileage 157,949 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD - Fully Loaded & Ready to Drive!
Looking for the perfect family SUV? This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD offers everything you need for comfort, convenience, and style. With luxurious leather seats, 3rd-row seating for extra passengers, and heated and cooled front seats, this SUV ensures everyone rides in comfort, no matter the season.
Key Features:
  • All-Wheel Drive for all-season confidence
  • Back-up Camera for added safety
  • Blind Spot Monitor to help keep you aware of your surroundings
  • Automatic Headlights for easy driving at night
  • 6 Passenger Capacity perfect for family trips or group outings

Dont miss out on this spacious and feature-packed SUV. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, offering you peace of mind with every purchase. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy to find the perfect vehicle for you. We also pay top dollar for trades and are proud to have earned a 5-star Google rating from our satisfied customers.

Visit us today and experience the Easton Auto Sales difference!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
6 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
HID Lights
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line AWD 66,822 KM $40,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth AWD 153,952 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-line AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Kia Sportage X-line AWD 76,062 KM $30,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe