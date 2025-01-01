$15,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Limited AWD
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Limited AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,949KM
VIN KM8SNDHF4FU101727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P466
- Mileage 157,949 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD - Fully Loaded & Ready to Drive!
Looking for the perfect family SUV? This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD offers everything you need for comfort, convenience, and style. With luxurious leather seats, 3rd-row seating for extra passengers, and heated and cooled front seats, this SUV ensures everyone rides in comfort, no matter the season.
Key Features:
Dont miss out on this spacious and feature-packed SUV. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, offering you peace of mind with every purchase. Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy to find the perfect vehicle for you. We also pay top dollar for trades and are proud to have earned a 5-star Google rating from our satisfied customers.
Visit us today and experience the Easton Auto Sales difference!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
6 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
HID Lights
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe