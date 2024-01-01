$12,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
2015 Kia Soul
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,639KM
VIN KNDJP3A55F7229415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # P344
- Mileage 97,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the reliability and charm of the 2015 Kia Soul, boasting just 97,000 kilometers. This compact yet spacious vehicle is ideal for city driving and weekend getaways alike. Equipped with a fuel-efficient engine, the Kia Soul promises both practicality and fun on the road.
At Easton Auto Sales, we ensure quality and peace of mind with our OMVIC Certified status and membership with UCDA. Conveniently located in Gananoque, mere minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to experience the 2015 Kia Soul firsthand. Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and explore what makes this vehicle a standout choice.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
