Discover the reliability and charm of the 2015 Kia Soul, boasting just 97,000 kilometers. This compact yet spacious vehicle is ideal for city driving and weekend getaways alike. Equipped with a fuel-efficient engine, the Kia Soul promises both practicality and fun on the road.

At Easton Auto Sales, we ensure quality and peace of mind with our OMVIC Certified status and membership with UCDA. Conveniently located in Gananoque, mere minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to experience the 2015 Kia Soul firsthand. Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and explore what makes this vehicle a standout choice.

2015 Kia Soul

97,639 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,639KM
VIN KNDJP3A55F7229415

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # P344
  • Mileage 97,639 KM

Discover the reliability and charm of the 2015 Kia Soul, boasting just 97,000 kilometers. This compact yet spacious vehicle is ideal for city driving and weekend getaways alike. Equipped with a fuel-efficient engine, the Kia Soul promises both practicality and fun on the road.
At Easton Auto Sales, we ensure quality and peace of mind with our OMVIC Certified status and membership with UCDA. Conveniently located in Gananoque, mere minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we invite you to experience the 2015 Kia Soul firsthand. Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and explore what makes this vehicle a standout choice.

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Rear Window Wiper

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Dual Power Seats

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2015 Kia Soul