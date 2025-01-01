Menu
<div><strong>2015 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4 Loaded with Luxury & Power!</strong></div><br /><div> <strong>Price:</strong> Call for Pricing | <strong>Call:</strong> 613-561-5172<br> <strong>Location:</strong> Easton Auto Sales Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville</div><br /><div>Looking for a powerful and luxurious truck thats ready for anything? Check out this <strong>2015 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab Shortbox 4x4</strong> with the sought-after <strong>3.0L V6 EcoDiesel engine</strong> offering an excellent blend of performance and fuel efficiency.</div><br /><div>This top-trim Ram is fully loaded with premium features including:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>4x4 capability</strong> ready for all seasons and terrains</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>A/C, Leather Interior & Sunroof</strong> ride in comfort and style</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Front Seats with Heat & Ventilation</strong> stay comfortable year-round</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong> no more cold hands in winter</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Locks & Heated Mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Remote Start</strong> warm up or cool down before you get in</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bedliner & Truck Cap</strong> protect your cargo and keep it dry</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth, Navigation & Steering Wheel Controls</strong> stay connected and in control</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Satellite Radio & Cruise Control</strong> perfect for road trips</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> added safety when reversing</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This Ram 1500 Limited has it all luxury, capability, and rugged durability. Whether youre heading to work, the cottage, or towing a trailer, this truck is up for the job.</div><br /><div> <strong>Were OMVIC Certified</strong><br> <strong>Proud UCDA Member</strong><br> <strong>Top Dollar Paid for Trades</strong><br> <strong>5-Star Google Rated Dealer</strong></div><br /><div> <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive!<br> Visit Easton Auto Sales your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in Eastern Ontario.</div>

2015 RAM 1500

267,569 KM

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

Limited Short Box 4WD

13077778

2015 RAM 1500

Limited Short Box 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
267,569KM
VIN 1C6RR7PM3FS695089

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P592A
  • Mileage 267,569 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Roof Airbags

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-5172

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2015 RAM 1500