2015 RAM 1500
Limited Short Box 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P592A
- Mileage 267,569 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: Call for Pricing | Call: 613-561-5172
Location: Easton Auto Sales Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
Looking for a powerful and luxurious truck thats ready for anything? Check out this 2015 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab Shortbox 4x4 with the sought-after 3.0L V6 EcoDiesel engine offering an excellent blend of performance and fuel efficiency.
This top-trim Ram is fully loaded with premium features including:
-
4x4 capability ready for all seasons and terrains
-
A/C, Leather Interior & Sunroof ride in comfort and style
-
Power Front Seats with Heat & Ventilation stay comfortable year-round
-
Heated Steering Wheel no more cold hands in winter
-
Power Windows, Locks & Heated Mirrors
-
Remote Start warm up or cool down before you get in
-
Bedliner & Truck Cap protect your cargo and keep it dry
-
Bluetooth, Navigation & Steering Wheel Controls stay connected and in control
-
Satellite Radio & Cruise Control perfect for road trips
-
Back-Up Camera added safety when reversing
This Ram 1500 Limited has it all luxury, capability, and rugged durability. Whether youre heading to work, the cottage, or towing a trailer, this truck is up for the job.
Were OMVIC Certified
Proud UCDA Member
Top Dollar Paid for Trades
5-Star Google Rated Dealer
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Visit Easton Auto Sales your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in Eastern Ontario.
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
