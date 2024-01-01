Menu
2016 Buick Enclave

100,100 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Enclave

Premium AWD

12055081

2016 Buick Enclave

Premium AWD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,100KM
VIN 5GAKVCKD4GJ313781

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # TRD92
  • Mileage 100,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2016 Buick Enclave