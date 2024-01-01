$18,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Envision
Premium II AWD
2016 Buick Envision
Premium II AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,500KM
VIN LRBFXFSX7GD188424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this stunning 2016 Buick Envision AWD Premium, now available at Easton Auto Sales. With an eye-catching Red Jewel exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, this SUV offers both style and comfort for up to five passengers. Enjoy the spaciousness enhanced by a panoramic glass roof that creates an airy atmosphere.
This Envision is loaded with advanced features, including Active Parking Assist, heated seats for both the driver and passenger, and a heated steering wheel, ensuring a cozy ride in all seasons. Safety is a top priority, with systems like Blind Spot Monitor, Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure System, and a Backup Camera providing peace of mind on the road. The vehicle also boasts intelligent cruise control and a heads-up display to keep essential information at your fingertips, while the built-in navigation system and OnStar services ensure you stay connected and informed during your travels.
Additional conveniences include air-conditioned seats, dual climate control, memory seats, and a power rear hatch, making every journey enjoyable. Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is proud to be OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA. Dont miss your chance to experience the luxury of the 2016 Buick Envision AWD Premiumcall us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Buick Envision