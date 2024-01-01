Menu
2016 Buick Envision

124,500 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Premium II AWD

Premium II AWD

2016 Buick Envision

Premium II AWD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,500KM
VIN LRBFXFSX7GD188424

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,500 KM

Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this stunning 2016 Buick Envision AWD Premium, now available at Easton Auto Sales. With an eye-catching Red Jewel exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, this SUV offers both style and comfort for up to five passengers. Enjoy the spaciousness enhanced by a panoramic glass roof that creates an airy atmosphere.

This Envision is loaded with advanced features, including Active Parking Assist, heated seats for both the driver and passenger, and a heated steering wheel, ensuring a cozy ride in all seasons. Safety is a top priority, with systems like Blind Spot Monitor, Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure System, and a Backup Camera providing peace of mind on the road. The vehicle also boasts intelligent cruise control and a heads-up display to keep essential information at your fingertips, while the built-in navigation system and OnStar services ensure you stay connected and informed during your travels.

Additional conveniences include air-conditioned seats, dual climate control, memory seats, and a power rear hatch, making every journey enjoyable. Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales is proud to be OMVIC certified and a member of UCDA. Dont miss your chance to experience the luxury of the 2016 Buick Envision AWD Premiumcall us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

