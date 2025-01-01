Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Rugged, Reliable, and Ready to Work or Play!</strong></div><br /><div>Tackle any road with confidence in this <strong>2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71</strong>a midsize pickup that delivers big on power, capability, and comfort. Equipped with a robust <strong>3.6L V6 engine</strong> and <strong>4x4 drivetrain</strong>, its built to handle everything from job sites to weekend adventures.</div><br /><div>Loaded with essential features and modern conveniences:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Navigation System</strong> to get you where you need to go</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for added visibility and peace of mind</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> and <strong>Air Conditioning (A/C)</strong> for year-round comfort</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control</strong> for effortless highway driving</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Mirrors, and Door Locks</strong> for everyday convenience</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong> to keep your hands on the wheel</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Running Boards</strong> for easier entry and added style</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Whether youre hauling gear, hitting the trails, or commuting in comfort, this Colorado Z71 is the perfect all-around truck.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172</strong> to book your test drive!</div><br /><div>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA member</strong>, conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades</strong> bring yours in and lets make a deal!<br> Check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales!</div>

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

81,350 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

Watch This Vehicle
12676407

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 12676407.735822924?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33333
  2. 12676407
  3. 12676407
  4. 12676407
  5. 12676407
  6. 12676407
  7. 12676407
  8. 12676407
  9. 12676407
  10. 12676407
  11. 12676407
  12. 12676407
  13. 12676407
  14. 12676407
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,350KM
VIN 1GCHTDE37G1374162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P544
  • Mileage 81,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Rugged, Reliable, and Ready to Work or Play!
Tackle any road with confidence in this 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71a midsize pickup that delivers big on power, capability, and comfort. Equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 engine and 4x4 drivetrain, it's built to handle everything from job sites to weekend adventures.
Loaded with essential features and modern conveniences:

  • Navigation System to get you where you need to go

  • Back-Up Camera for added visibility and peace of mind

  • Heated Front Seats and Air Conditioning (A/C) for year-round comfort

  • Cruise Control for effortless highway driving

  • Power Windows, Mirrors, and Door Locks for everyday convenience

  • Steering Wheel Controls to keep your hands on the wheel

  • Running Boards for easier entry and added style


Whether you're hauling gear, hitting the trails, or commuting in comfort, this Colorado Z71 is the perfect all-around truck.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to book your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades bring yours in and lets make a deal!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

4 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Running Boards / Rails
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 81,350 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo for sale in Gananoque, ON
2022 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo 65,427 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD , Set of Snow Tires for sale in Gananoque, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD , Set of Snow Tires 40,488 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2016 Chevrolet Colorado