2016 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P544
- Mileage 81,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Tackle any road with confidence in this 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71a midsize pickup that delivers big on power, capability, and comfort. Equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 engine and 4x4 drivetrain, it's built to handle everything from job sites to weekend adventures.
Loaded with essential features and modern conveniences:
-
Navigation System to get you where you need to go
-
Back-Up Camera for added visibility and peace of mind
-
Heated Front Seats and Air Conditioning (A/C) for year-round comfort
-
Cruise Control for effortless highway driving
-
Power Windows, Mirrors, and Door Locks for everyday convenience
-
Steering Wheel Controls to keep your hands on the wheel
-
Running Boards for easier entry and added style
Whether you're hauling gear, hitting the trails, or commuting in comfort, this Colorado Z71 is the perfect all-around truck.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to book your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades bring yours in and lets make a deal!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales!
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
613-561-5172
613-561-5172