2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
124,121KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJPSB9GL145429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,121 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT PRICE! This local trade is in excellent. AWD Trax. Automatic transmission, rear vision camera, Bluetooth and more. This wont last long. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172. WE NEED YOUR TRADE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
