2016 Chevrolet Trax

<div>GREAT PRICE! This local trade is in excellent. AWD Trax. Automatic transmission, rear vision camera, Bluetooth and more. This wont last long. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172. WE NEED YOUR TRADE</div><br /><div><br></div>

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

VIN 3GNCJPSB9GL145429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,121 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT PRICE! This local trade is in excellent. AWD Trax. Automatic transmission, rear vision camera, Bluetooth and more. This wont last long. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172. WE NEED YOUR TRADE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

