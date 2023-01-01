Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

115,477 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

LT AWD

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,477KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9614587
  • Stock #: P12
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB3GL226376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,477 KM

Vehicle Description

TRAX!!!! This SUV is AWD in great shape and looks amazing finished in charcoal. Remote start. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Seconds off of the 401 and only minutes from Kingston and Brockville 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

