2016 Ford Mustang

45,406 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang

V6 CONVERTIBLE

2016 Ford Mustang

V6 CONVERTIBLE

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,406KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9795982
  • Stock #: P51
  • VIN: 1FATP8EM9G5308354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 45,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

