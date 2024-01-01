$13,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT A/T
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
Used
107,502KM
VIN KMHD25LH9GU318384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 107,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Heres nice hatchback! This Elantra GT has an automatic transmission. Heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and much more! Only 107,500KM. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located in Gananoque. Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. Trades welcome. Financing available.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2016 Hyundai Elantra