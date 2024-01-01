Menu
Heres nice hatchback! This Elantra GT has an automatic transmission. Heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and much more! Only 107,500KM. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located in Gananoque. Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. Trades welcome. Financing available.

Easton Auto Sales

OMVIC Certified and a UCDA member

613-561-5172

2016 Hyundai Elantra

107,502 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Used
107,502KM
VIN KMHD25LH9GU318384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 107,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Heres nice hatchback! This Elantra GT has an automatic transmission. Heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and much more! Only 107,500KM. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located in Gananoque. Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. Trades welcome. Financing available.
Easton Auto Sales
OMVIC Certified and a UCDA member
613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

