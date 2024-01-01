Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,423 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 FWD

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 FWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,423KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB8GG308132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe