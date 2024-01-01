$13,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 FWD
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 FWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,423KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB8GG308132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
