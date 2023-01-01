Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

74,818 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD Hard Top only 74,500KM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD Hard Top only 74,500KM

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 10149864
  2. 10149864
  3. 10149864
  4. 10149864
  5. 10149864
  6. 10149864
  7. 10149864
  8. 10149864
  9. 10149864
  10. 10149864
  11. 10149864
  12. 10149864
  13. 10149864
  14. 10149864
  15. 10149864
  16. 10149864
  17. 10149864
Contact Seller

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,818KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10149864
  • Stock #: P100
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG5GL185591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P100
  • Mileage 74,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice Wrangler sport with only 74,000km. Automatic, Hard Top, Cruise, 4x4. Clean CarFax report. Wont last long! Call today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. ******WE NEED YOUR TRADE****** just want to sell your vehicle call us today we make selling your vehicle easy!! 613-561-5172.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

2018 Honda Civic EX-...
 187,821 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Es...
 82,144 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 112,478 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory