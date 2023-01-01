$30,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD Hard Top
134,817KM
Used
- Stock #: P116
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG5GL293241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,817 KM
Vehicle Description
This Sahara looks great in black!! Hard top, automatic transmission. Power windows and a/c. Enjoy the summer for n in this beautiful ride. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. ***** We need your trade*****
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
