2016 Jeep Wrangler

134,817 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Unlimited Sahara 4WD Hard Top

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

134,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10239974
  • Stock #: P116
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5GL293241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P116
  • Mileage 134,817 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sahara looks great in black!! Hard top, automatic transmission. Power windows and a/c. Enjoy the summer for n in this beautiful ride. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. ***** We need your trade*****

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

