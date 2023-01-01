$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4WD Heated seat, remote start
Location
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
83,729KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9742966
- Stock #: P30
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG9GL257022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
JEEP Wrangle SPORT. This Jeep looks great in white. Auto, A/C, heated driver seat, remote start, Cruise control. Hard top. Only 83,456KM. Call us today to schedule a test drive only seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6