$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
Touring
2016 Mazda CX-3
Touring
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,203 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive compact SUV? Check out this 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 146 horsepower, this Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) crossover delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, rated at just 6.78.2L/100km. Whether youre commuting to work or exploring the countryside, the CX-3 keeps your drive economical and enjoyable.
Features include:
-
Back-Up Camera for confident parking and reversing
-
Cruise Control and Steering Wheel Controls for relaxed, hands-on driving
-
Bluetooth Connectivity for seamless calls and music streaming
-
Heated Front Seats and A/C for year-round comfort
-
Power Windows, Door Locks, Mirrors, and Heated Mirrors for convenience
-
Sunroof for open-air driving and added natural light
This well-maintained CX-3 is ready for its next adventure.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
OMVIC Certified Dealer
Proud Member of the UCDA
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating!
Let me know if you'd like a more casual or sportier tone!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-561-5172