<div><strong>2016 Mazda CX-3 GS Stylish, Sporty, and Efficient!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive compact SUV? Check out this <strong>2016 Mazda CX-3 GS</strong> a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality.</div><br /><div>Powered by a <strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</strong> with <strong>146 horsepower</strong>, this <strong>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong> crossover delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, rated at just <strong>6.78.2L/100km</strong>. Whether youre commuting to work or exploring the countryside, the CX-3 keeps your drive economical and enjoyable.</div><br /><div><strong>Features include:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for confident parking and reversing</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control</strong> and <strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong> for relaxed, hands-on driving</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> for seamless calls and music streaming</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> and <strong>A/C</strong> for year-round comfort</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Door Locks, Mirrors</strong>, and <strong>Heated Mirrors</strong> for convenience</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Sunroof</strong> for open-air driving and added natural light</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This well-maintained CX-3 is ready for its next adventure.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive!</div><hr /><br /><div><strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> <strong>OMVIC Certified Dealer</strong><br> <strong>Proud Member of the UCDA</strong><br> Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston</strong> and <strong>Brockville</strong><br> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating!</strong></div>

2016 Mazda CX-3 GS Stylish, Sporty, and Efficient!
Looking for a fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive compact SUV? Check out this 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 146 horsepower, this Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) crossover delivers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, rated at just 6.78.2L/100km. Whether youre commuting to work or exploring the countryside, the CX-3 keeps your drive economical and enjoyable.
Features include:

  • Back-Up Camera for confident parking and reversing

  • Cruise Control and Steering Wheel Controls for relaxed, hands-on driving

  • Bluetooth Connectivity for seamless calls and music streaming

  • Heated Front Seats and A/C for year-round comfort

  • Power Windows, Door Locks, Mirrors, and Heated Mirrors for convenience

  • Sunroof for open-air driving and added natural light


This well-maintained CX-3 is ready for its next adventure.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
OMVIC Certified Dealer
Proud Member of the UCDA
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating!

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger

Push Button Start

Automatic lights
Accident Free
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Roof Airbags

Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172

