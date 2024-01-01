$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
2016 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
128,545KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC777409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Mileage 128,545 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heres a local vehicle. This AWD SUV is nicely equipped including power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control. And much more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
Easton Auto Sales
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
Easton Auto Sales
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport I4 4WD 127,251 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited AWD 2 sets of tires 13,076 KM $40,900 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sport SUNROOF 60,763 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2016 Nissan Rogue