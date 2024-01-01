Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Heres a local vehicle. This AWD SUV is nicely equipped including power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control. And much more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. </div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Easton Auto Sales</div><br /><div>OMVIC Certified and UCDA member </div>

2016 Nissan Rogue

128,545 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 11123743
  2. 11123743
  3. 11123743
  4. 11123743
  5. 11123743
  6. 11123743
  7. 11123743
  8. 11123743
  9. 11123743
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
128,545KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC777409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Mileage 128,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Heres a local vehicle. This AWD SUV is nicely equipped including power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, cruise control. And much more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville.


Easton Auto Sales
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport I4 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport I4 4WD 127,251 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited AWD 2 sets of tires for sale in Gananoque, ON
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited AWD 2 sets of tires 13,076 KM $40,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport SUNROOF for sale in Gananoque, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sport SUNROOF 60,763 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue