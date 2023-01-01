Menu
<div>Looking for an affordable sedan? Heres a V.W. Jetta! Great on fuel. Automatic transmission, heated seats, rear back up camera, cruise control and more. Has a couple scratches and dings, but is priced to sell. New tires. Wont last long, hurry in today or call to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172</div>

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

166,500 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

166,500KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an affordable sedan? Heres a V.W. Jetta! Great on fuel. Automatic transmission, heated seats, rear back up camera, cruise control and more. Has a couple scratches and dings, but is priced to sell. New tires. Wont last long, hurry in today or call to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

