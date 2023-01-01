$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T S 6A Heated seats
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T S 6A Heated seats
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
166,500KM
Used
VIN 3VW267AJ2GM385315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an affordable sedan? Heres a V.W. Jetta! Great on fuel. Automatic transmission, heated seats, rear back up camera, cruise control and more. Has a couple scratches and dings, but is priced to sell. New tires. Wont last long, hurry in today or call to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
