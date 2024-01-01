$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Buick Encore
Essence FWD
2017 Buick Encore
Essence FWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
54,500KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4CJCSM6HB194894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Buick Encore is equipped with leather, power memory seats, heated seat and steering wheel, back up camera and much more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE 613-561-5172
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2015 Buick Regal Premium 2 AWD Turbo 105,202 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD 40,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD 4,474KM 4,521 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2017 Buick Encore