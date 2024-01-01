Menu
<div>This Buick Encore is equipped with leather, power memory seats, heated seat and steering wheel, back up camera and much more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE 613-561-5172</div>

2017 Buick Encore

54,500 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore

Essence FWD

2017 Buick Encore

Essence FWD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,500KM
Used
VIN KL4CJCSM6HB194894

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,500 KM

This Buick Encore is equipped with leather, power memory seats, heated seat and steering wheel, back up camera and much more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE 613-561-5172

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2017 Buick Encore