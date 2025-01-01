$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT 2WD
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT 2WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,000KM
VIN 2GNALCEK1H6144853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT One Owner | Clean & Well-Maintained
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT is ready for the road! Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, it offers a smooth, comfortable ride with excellent fuel economy. Well-equipped with must-have features including air conditioning, power windows & locks, and steering wheel-mounted controls for your convenience and comfort.
One Owner
OMVIC Certified Dealer
UCDA Member
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, Easton Auto Sales makes car buying easy and stress-free. We offer top dollar for trade-ins and invite you to check out our 5-star Google rating to see why customers choose us.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Dont miss out on this dependable and well-cared-for SUV!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2017 Chevrolet Equinox