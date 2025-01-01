Menu
<div><strong>2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT One Owner | Clean & Well-Maintained</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient SUV? This <strong>2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT</strong> is ready for the road! Powered by a <strong>2.4L 4-cylinder engine</strong>, it offers a smooth, comfortable ride with excellent fuel economy. Well-equipped with must-have features including <strong>air conditioning, power windows & locks, and steering wheel-mounted controls</strong> for your convenience and comfort.</div><br /><div> <strong>One Owner</strong><br> <strong>OMVIC Certified Dealer</strong><br> <strong>UCDA Member</strong></div><br /><div>Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>, <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> makes car buying easy and stress-free. We offer <strong>top dollar for trade-ins</strong> and invite you to <strong>check out our 5-star Google rating</strong> to see why customers choose us.</div><br /><div><strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong></div><br /><div>Dont miss out on this dependable and well-cared-for SUV!</div>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

