2017 Dodge Journey

65,150 KM

Details

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

SXT AWD

13474816

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,150KM
VIN 3C4PDDCG0HT609834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,150 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2017 Dodge Journey