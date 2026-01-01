$16,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Dodge Journey
SXT AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,150KM
VIN 3C4PDDCG0HT609834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,150 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2017 Dodge Journey