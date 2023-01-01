Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

112,009 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD Nav, Sunroof.

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD Nav, Sunroof.

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 10425348
  2. 10425348
  3. 10425348
  4. 10425348
  5. 10425348
  6. 10425348
  7. 10425348
  8. 10425348
  9. 10425348
  10. 10425348
  11. 10425348
  12. 10425348
  13. 10425348
  14. 10425348
  15. 10425348
  16. 10425348
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,009KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10425348
  • Stock #: P146
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J94HBC38307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Heres a nice Ford Edge! This AWD SUV is equipped with navigation, power seats, sunroof, heated seats, remote start and much more!! New tires included. Call today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!! 613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 154,345 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL A...
 112,009 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 105,405 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory