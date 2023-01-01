$22,900+ tax & licensing
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
SEL AWD Nav, Sunroof.
Location
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
112,009KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10425348
- Stock #: P146
- VIN: 2FMPK4J94HBC38307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
