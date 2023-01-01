Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

128,756 KM

Details Description

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,756KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10481853
  Stock #: P156
  VIN: 2HKRW2H91HH105066

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 128,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Heres a nice SUV. This Honda CR-V touring is very luxurious. The white exterior with tan leather interior is ver rich looking. This CR-V is equipped with a sunroof, navigation, memory seating, power lift gate, lane departure warning, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start and much more! Call us today to a test drive. Just seconds from the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! Financing available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

