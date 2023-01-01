Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

45,502 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Sport 2.4 AWD Remote Start

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10504422
  • Stock #: P160
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB6HG481362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Mileage 45,502 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner SUV with ONLY 45,500km. Heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, blind zone alert and more. Call today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

