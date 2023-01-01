$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 AWD Remote Start
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,502KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10504422
- Stock #: P160
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB6HG481362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Mileage 45,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6