2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate Loaded AWD SUV with Luxury & Space!

Take your driving experience to the next level with this fully loaded 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate the perfect SUV for families, adventurers, or anyone looking for comfort, performance, and advanced technology.

Vehicle Highlights:

3.3L V6 Engine
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
6-Passenger Seating with Premium Leather Upholstery
Navigation Package
Panoramic Sunroof
Premium Audio Package
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Back-Up Camera & Blind Spot Monitor
Bluetooth & Satellite Radio
Heated Front & Rear Seats + Ventilated (Cooled) Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Power Windows & Door Locks
Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Factory Trailer Hitch

This Santa Fe XL Ultimate offers luxury-level features, room for six, and the power and confidence of AWD perfect for Canadian winters or weekend getaways.

Easton Auto Sales Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, so you can buy with confidence.
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating!
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

83,402 KM

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD

13064081

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,402KM
VIN KM8SNDHF9HU172912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P618
  • Mileage 83,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Roof Airbags

Email Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-5172

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe