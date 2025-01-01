$19,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P618
- Mileage 83,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Take your driving experience to the next level with this fully loaded 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate the perfect SUV for families, adventurers, or anyone looking for comfort, performance, and advanced technology.
Vehicle Highlights:
-
3.3L V6 Engine
-
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
-
6-Passenger Seating with Premium Leather Upholstery
-
Navigation Package
-
Panoramic Sunroof
-
Premium Audio Package
-
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
-
Back-Up Camera & Blind Spot Monitor
-
Bluetooth & Satellite Radio
-
Heated Front & Rear Seats + Ventilated (Cooled) Front Seats
-
Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Side Mirrors
-
Power Front Seats
-
Power Windows & Door Locks
-
Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Audio Controls
-
Factory Trailer Hitch
This Santa Fe XL Ultimate offers luxury-level features, room for six, and the power and confidence of AWD perfect for Canadian winters or weekend getaways.
Easton Auto Sales Just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member, so you can buy with confidence.
We pay top dollar for trades!
Check out our 5-star Google rating!
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
613-561-5172