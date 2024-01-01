Menu
<div>Discover the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium at Easton Auto Sales, where comfort, efficiency, and reliability come together. With 103,000 KM, this well-maintained SUV is perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. It features heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm in any weather, along with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for enhanced traction and stability. The 2L 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency while ensuring a smooth driving experience.</div><br /><div><span>As an OMVIC certified dealership and a proud member of the UCDA, Easton Auto Sales is committed to providing high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Conveniently located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, were here to help you find your next vehicle. Call us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today and experience the comfort and performance of the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium for yourself.</span></div>

$17,900

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

VIN KM8J3CA44HU524024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium at Easton Auto Sales, where comfort, efficiency, and reliability come together. With 103,000 KM, this well-maintained SUV is perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. It features heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm in any weather, along with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for enhanced traction and stability. The 2L 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency while ensuring a smooth driving experience.
As an OMVIC certified dealership and a proud member of the UCDA, Easton Auto Sales is committed to providing high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Conveniently located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're here to help you find your next vehicle. Call us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today and experience the comfort and performance of the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium for yourself.

613-561-5172

