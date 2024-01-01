$17,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,245KM
VIN KM8J3CA44HU524024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium at Easton Auto Sales, where comfort, efficiency, and reliability come together. With 103,000 KM, this well-maintained SUV is perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. It features heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm in any weather, along with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for enhanced traction and stability. The 2L 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency while ensuring a smooth driving experience.
As an OMVIC certified dealership and a proud member of the UCDA, Easton Auto Sales is committed to providing high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Conveniently located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're here to help you find your next vehicle. Call us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive today and experience the comfort and performance of the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium for yourself.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
