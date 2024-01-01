$15,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Kia Sorento
EX AWD
2017 Kia Sorento EX AWD
EX AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,867KM
VIN 5XYPHDA12HG195885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the versatility and comfort of the Kia Sorento EX at Easton Auto Sales, your trusted source for quality used vehicles in Gananoque, conveniently close to Kingston and Brockville.
This Kia Sorento EX exudes elegance in charcoal grey complemented by a refined black leather interior. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it's ready to conquer any road conditions with confidence. Inside, you'll find heated seats for those chilly mornings, Bluetooth connectivity for seamless communication, and Apple CarPlay integration to keep you connected and entertained on the go.
At Easton Auto Sales, we uphold the highest standards of integrity and reliability. As proud members of UCDA and OMVIC certified, we ensure your buying experience is transparent and worry-free.
Take the next step towards owning this exceptional Kia Sorento EX. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and see why Easton Auto Sales is your preferred choice for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Gananoque area.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2017 Kia Sorento