2017 Kia Sorento

Discover the versatility and comfort of the Kia Sorento EX at Easton Auto Sales, your trusted source for quality used vehicles in Gananoque, conveniently close to Kingston and Brockville.

This Kia Sorento EX exudes elegance in charcoal grey complemented by a refined black leather interior. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), its ready to conquer any road conditions with confidence. Inside, youll find heated seats for those chilly mornings, Bluetooth connectivity for seamless communication, and Apple CarPlay integration to keep you connected and entertained on the go.

At Easton Auto Sales, we uphold the highest standards of integrity and reliability. As proud members of UCDA and OMVIC certified, we ensure your buying experience is transparent and worry-free.

Take the next step towards owning this exceptional Kia Sorento EX. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and see why Easton Auto Sales is your preferred choice for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Gananoque area.

152,867 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

VIN 5XYPHDA12HG195885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the versatility and comfort of the Kia Sorento EX at Easton Auto Sales, your trusted source for quality used vehicles in Gananoque, conveniently close to Kingston and Brockville.
This Kia Sorento EX exudes elegance in charcoal grey complemented by a refined black leather interior. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it's ready to conquer any road conditions with confidence. Inside, you'll find heated seats for those chilly mornings, Bluetooth connectivity for seamless communication, and Apple CarPlay integration to keep you connected and entertained on the go.

At Easton Auto Sales, we uphold the highest standards of integrity and reliability. As proud members of UCDA and OMVIC certified, we ensure your buying experience is transparent and worry-free.

Take the next step towards owning this exceptional Kia Sorento EX. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and see why Easton Auto Sales is your preferred choice for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Gananoque area.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

