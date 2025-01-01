Menu
<div><strong>2017 Lexus NX 200T AWD Luxury, Performance & Reliability Combined!</strong></div><br /><div>Discover comfort, style, and performance in this <strong>2017 Lexus NX 200T AWD</strong>, the perfect SUV for drivers who value refined engineering and premium features. Powered by a <strong>2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine</strong> and equipped with <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>, this Lexus delivers a confident and smooth driving experience in all conditions.</div><br /><div><strong>Key Features Include:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof</strong> Let the light in and elevate every drive.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Leather Interior</strong> Sophisticated and comfortable cabin.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> Stay warm on chilly mornings.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> Reverse with ease and confidence.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Controls</strong> For relaxed highway driving.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</strong> All the convenience you expect.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Satellite Radio</strong> Enjoy endless entertainment on the go.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cargo Cover</strong> Keep your belongings secure and out of sight.</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Air Conditioning</strong> Stay cool no matter the season.</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This NX 200T has been well-maintained and offers the reliability and quality Lexus is known for.</div><br /><div><strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong></div><br /><div> <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong><br> Proudly <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a <strong>UCDA member</strong>, we are located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>.</div><br /><div> We <strong>pay top dollar for trades</strong> and take pride in our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> see what our happy customers are saying!</div><br /><div><br></div>

2017 Lexus NX 200t

101,206 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Used
101,206KM
VIN JTJBARBZ7H2141991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P537
  • Mileage 101,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax

