$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P537
- Mileage 101,206 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover comfort, style, and performance in this 2017 Lexus NX 200T AWD, the perfect SUV for drivers who value refined engineering and premium features. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this Lexus delivers a confident and smooth driving experience in all conditions.
Key Features Include:
-
Sunroof/Moonroof Let the light in and elevate every drive.
-
Leather Interior Sophisticated and comfortable cabin.
-
Heated Front Seats Stay warm on chilly mornings.
-
Back-Up Camera Reverse with ease and confidence.
-
Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Controls For relaxed highway driving.
-
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors All the convenience you expect.
-
Satellite Radio Enjoy endless entertainment on the go.
-
Cargo Cover Keep your belongings secure and out of sight.
-
Air Conditioning Stay cool no matter the season.
This NX 200T has been well-maintained and offers the reliability and quality Lexus is known for.
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales
Proudly OMVIC certified and a UCDA member, we are located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trades and take pride in our 5-star Google rating see what our happy customers are saying!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-5172