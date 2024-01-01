Menu
<div>**2018 Buick Encore AWD Sport Touring - Excellent Value and Efficiency**</div><br /><div><span>Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and practicality with the 2018 Buick Encore AWD Sport Touring. This compact SUV offers a sleek design and a host of features that make it an excellent choice for drivers seeking both functionality and comfort.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>The Encore comes equipped with convenient features such as remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down your vehicle before you even step inside. Enjoy your favorite radio stations with XM radio, and reverse with confidence thanks to the back-up camera. With its efficient AWD system, the Encore is not only great for navigating various road conditions but also offers impressive fuel economy, making it a smart choice for both city and highway driving.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>At Easton Auto Sales, we are dedicated to providing top-quality vehicles and outstanding customer service. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust us to offer a transparent and satisfying buying experience. We provide top dollar for trade-ins and offer flexible financing options to make your purchase as seamless as possible.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, were ready to help you find your next vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Easton Auto Sales - Your destination for exceptional value and customer satisfaction.</span><br></div>

2018 Buick Encore

111,765 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Sport Touring AWD

Sport Touring AWD

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring AWD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,765KM
VIN KL4CJ2SB8JB657939

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,765 KM

Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and practicality with the 2018 Buick Encore AWD Sport Touring. This compact SUV offers a sleek design and a host of features that make it an excellent choice for drivers seeking both functionality and comfort.

The Encore comes equipped with convenient features such as remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down your vehicle before you even step inside. Enjoy your favorite radio stations with XM radio, and reverse with confidence thanks to the back-up camera. With its efficient AWD system, the Encore is not only great for navigating various road conditions but also offers impressive fuel economy, making it a smart choice for both city and highway driving.

At Easton Auto Sales, we are dedicated to providing top-quality vehicles and outstanding customer service. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust us to offer a transparent and satisfying buying experience. We provide top dollar for trade-ins and offer flexible financing options to make your purchase as seamless as possible.

Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're ready to help you find your next vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!

Easton Auto Sales - Your destination for exceptional value and customer satisfaction.

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2018 Buick Encore