$18,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,765KM
VIN KL4CJ2SB8JB657939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,765 KM
Vehicle Description
**2018 Buick Encore AWD Sport Touring - Excellent Value and Efficiency**
Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and practicality with the 2018 Buick Encore AWD Sport Touring. This compact SUV offers a sleek design and a host of features that make it an excellent choice for drivers seeking both functionality and comfort.
The Encore comes equipped with convenient features such as remote start, allowing you to warm up or cool down your vehicle before you even step inside. Enjoy your favorite radio stations with XM radio, and reverse with confidence thanks to the back-up camera. With its efficient AWD system, the Encore is not only great for navigating various road conditions but also offers impressive fuel economy, making it a smart choice for both city and highway driving.
At Easton Auto Sales, we are dedicated to providing top-quality vehicles and outstanding customer service. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member dealership, you can trust us to offer a transparent and satisfying buying experience. We provide top dollar for trade-ins and offer flexible financing options to make your purchase as seamless as possible.
Located in Gananoque, just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we're ready to help you find your next vehicle. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales - Your destination for exceptional value and customer satisfaction.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2018 Buick Encore