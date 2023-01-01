2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 3 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10425351

10425351 Stock #: P143

P143 VIN: 1G1BE5SM5J7147858

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 154,345 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.