Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto Remote Start
Location
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
154,345KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10425351
- Stock #: P143
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM5J7147858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,345 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
