<div><strong>2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Fuel Efficient & Feature-Packed!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a reliable, well-equipped sedan that wont break the bank? Check out this <strong>2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT</strong> the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and efficiency. Powered by a <strong>1.4L 4-cylinder engine</strong> with <strong>Front-Wheel Drive</strong>, it delivers a smooth, fuel-saving ride ideal for daily commuting or weekend getaways.</div><br /><div>Inside, youll find premium features like <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong>, a <strong>Power Driver Seat</strong>, and <strong>Smart Device Integration</strong> for easy connectivity on the go. Stay warm in the winter with <strong>Heated Mirrors</strong> and enjoy added convenience with <strong>Remote Start</strong>, <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong>, <strong>Cruise Control</strong>, and <strong>Remote Trunk Release</strong>.</div><br /><div>Other features include:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Satellite Radio</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Mirrors & Door Locks</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong></p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This Cruze is clean, well-maintained, and ready for the road.</div><br /><div><strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong></div><br /><div>Were <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>. <strong>We pay top dollar for trades</strong> and our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> speaks for itself. Come see why our customers keep coming back!</div>

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,715KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM3J7243214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P574
  • Mileage 174,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

