Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Edge

168,334 KM

Details Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12157911

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,334KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96JBC03872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P473
  • Mileage 168,334 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks S 83,519 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford MAVERICK XL for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Ford MAVERICK XL 37,077 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring for sale in Gananoque, ON
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring 43,415 KM $41,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge