$15,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
2018 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,334KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96JBC03872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P473
- Mileage 168,334 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2018 Ford Edge