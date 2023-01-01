Menu
2018 Ford F-150

68,502 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD XTR

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD XTR

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10386162
  • Stock #: P139
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP0JFD29602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Heres a nice LOW KM local one owner trade. Includes a power seat, Sync, LineX, power window, power locks, cruise control and much more including remote start. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

