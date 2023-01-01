$35,900+ tax & licensing
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD XTR
Location
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
68,502KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10386162
- Stock #: P139
- VIN: 1FTEX1EP0JFD29602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 68,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
