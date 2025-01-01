$13,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
SE Hatch , FWD, 2.0L 4cyl
2018 Ford Focus
SE Hatch , FWD, 2.0L 4cyl
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,840KM
VIN 1FADP3K29JL213659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P583
- Mileage 89,840 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Focus SE FWD Well-Equipped & Great Value!
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car with all the right features? Check out this 2018 Ford Focus SE with Front-Wheel Drive and a peppy 2.0L 4-cylinder engine perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures.
This Focus is packed with comfort and convenience features, including:
Whether you're upgrading your current vehicle or buying your first car, this Focus offers excellent value, performance, and features.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud members of the UCDA, ensuring you a transparent and trustworthy buying experience.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we also offer top dollar for your trade-in.
Dont forget to check out our 5-star Google rating our customers love us, and you will too!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Safety
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Roof Airbags
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2018 Ford Focus