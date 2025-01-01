Menu
<div><strong>2018 Ford Focus SE FWD Well-Equipped & Great Value!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car with all the right features? Check out this <strong>2018 Ford Focus SE</strong> with <strong>Front-Wheel Drive</strong> and a peppy <strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</strong> perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures.</div><br /><div>This Focus is packed with comfort and convenience features, including:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Side Mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for added safety</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> & <strong>Smart Device Integration</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Air Conditioning</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls</strong></p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Whether youre upgrading your current vehicle or buying your first car, this Focus offers excellent value, performance, and features.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive!</div><br /><div>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>members of the UCDA</strong>, ensuring you a transparent and trustworthy buying experience.</div><br /><div> <strong>Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville</strong>, we also offer <strong>top dollar for your trade-in</strong>.</div><br /><div> Dont forget to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> our customers love us, and you will too!</div>

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass

Safety

Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Roof Airbags

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-5172

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

