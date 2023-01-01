Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Mustang

35,410 KM

Details Description Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 10120716
  2. 10120716
  3. 10120716
  4. 10120716
  5. 10120716
  6. 10120716
  7. 10120716
  8. 10120716
  9. 10120716
  10. 10120716
  11. 10120716
  12. 10120716
  13. 10120716
  14. 10120716
  15. 10120716
  16. 10120716
  17. 10120716
  18. 10120716
  19. 10120716
  20. 10120716
  21. 10120716
Contact Seller

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10120716
  • Stock #: P105
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF8J5141590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 35,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in time for the summer fun! WOW what a nice car! This Mustang looks amazing in Charcoal with Black leather. Auto transmission with 5.0L V8 power. This GT premium has all the toys! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and only minutes from Kingston and Brockville. ****** WE NEED YOUR TRADE****** Looking to sell your car call us today we make selling your car easy. 613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

2018 Ford Mustang GT...
 35,410 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Camar...
 10,215 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte EX
 134,521 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory