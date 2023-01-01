2018 Ford Mustang

$48,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 4 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10120716

10120716 Stock #: P105

P105 VIN: 1FATP8FF8J5141590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 35,410 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.