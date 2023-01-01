Menu
This GMC Canyon All Terrain looks great finished in black. Black leather / cloth combo look amazing with the red stitching. The All Terrain Canyon includes heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, power seats and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172.

2018 GMC Canyon

Details

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
SLE Crew Cab 4WD All Terrain

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
VIN 1GTG6CEN0J1276564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This GMC Canyon All Terrain looks great finished in black. Black leather / cloth combo look amazing with the red stitching. The All Terrain Canyon includes heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, power seats and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

