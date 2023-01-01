$33,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 GMC Canyon
SLE Crew Cab 4WD All Terrain
2018 GMC Canyon
SLE Crew Cab 4WD All Terrain
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
117,125KM
Used
VIN 1GTG6CEN0J1276564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,125 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Canyon All Terrain looks great finished in black. Black leather / cloth combo look amazing with the red stitching. The All Terrain Canyon includes heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, power seats and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2018 GMC Canyon