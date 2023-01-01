Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

108,151 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab 4WD Elevation

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab 4WD Elevation

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9971594
  • Stock #: P60
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC9JG270783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,151 KM

Vehicle Description

SLE Elevation Crew Cab 4x4. Looks amazing in black with black wheels and painted to match bumpers. Power heated seats, Apple car play, spray in box liner and much much more. Safetied and ready to go! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

