<div><strong>2018 Honda Civic SE FWD - Reliable, Efficient, and Ready to Drive!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient sedan? The <strong>2018 Honda Civic SE FWD</strong> is the perfect choice! With its sleek design, advanced safety features, and smooth handling, this Civic delivers everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</div><br /><div>Key Features Include:</div><ul> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for enhanced safety and parking convenience</li> <li><strong>Bluetooth</strong> for hands-free calling and audio streaming</li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> and <strong>Heated Mirrors</strong> to keep you cozy during colder months</li> <li><strong>Lane Departure Warning</strong> for added peace of mind on the road</li> <li><strong>Pass-Through Rear Seat</strong> for extra cargo versatility</li> <li><strong>Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Door Locks</strong> for ease of use</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control</strong> for relaxed highway driving</li> <li><strong>Climate Control</strong> for customized comfort no matter the weather</li> </ul><br /><div>At <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong>, we are OMVIC certified and a proud member of the UCDA, ensuring a hassle-free and trustworthy car buying experience. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy for you to come in and test drive this fantastic vehicle.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>We pay top dollar for trades and have earned a <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> thanks to our commitment to customer satisfaction. <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172</strong> to schedule a test drive and discover why the <strong>2018 Honda Civic SE</strong> is the perfect fit for your lifestyle!</div>

2018 Honda Civic

155,783 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

SE Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

12206880

2018 Honda Civic

SE Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,783KM
VIN 2HGFC2F64JH019982

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P488
  • Mileage 155,783 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Pass through rear seat
Aux in
Lane Departure Alert
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Roof Airbags

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2018 Honda Civic