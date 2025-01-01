$18,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
SE Honda Sensing Sedan CVT
2018 Honda Civic
SE Honda Sensing Sedan CVT
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,783KM
VIN 2HGFC2F64JH019982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P488
- Mileage 155,783 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Civic SE FWD - Reliable, Efficient, and Ready to Drive!
Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient sedan? The 2018 Honda Civic SE FWD is the perfect choice! With its sleek design, advanced safety features, and smooth handling, this Civic delivers everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
Key Features Include:
At Easton Auto Sales, we are OMVIC certified and a proud member of the UCDA, ensuring a hassle-free and trustworthy car buying experience. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville, we make it easy for you to come in and test drive this fantastic vehicle.
We pay top dollar for trades and have earned a 5-star Google rating thanks to our commitment to customer satisfaction. Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and discover why the 2018 Honda Civic SE is the perfect fit for your lifestyle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Pass through rear seat
Aux in
Lane Departure Alert
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Roof Airbags
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2018 Honda Civic