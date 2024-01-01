$24,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda HR-V
LX 4WD CVT Remote Start
2018 Honda HR-V
LX 4WD CVT Remote Start
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
75,846KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H39JM100927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,846 KM
Vehicle Description
Heres a fuel efficient small SUV! This Honda HRV is equipped with heated seats, remote start, Bluetooth and much more. This wont be around long! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 491 in Gananoque minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172. WE NEED YOUR TRADE
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
