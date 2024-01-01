Menu
Heres a fuel efficient small SUV! This Honda HRV is equipped with heated seats, remote start, Bluetooth and much more. This wont be around long! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 491 in Gananoque minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172. WE NEED YOUR TRADE

2018 Honda HR-V

75,846 KM

$24,500

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$24,500

75,846KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H39JM100927

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,846 KM

Power Windows

Cruise Control

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

