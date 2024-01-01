Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles. Explore our latest addition, a stunning 2018 Jeep Compass Limited in a captivating blue exterior complemented by luxurious black leather interior. This meticulously maintained SUV has traveled only 65,000 kilometers, ensuring many more adventures ahead.</div><br /><div><span>Equipped for comfort and convenience, this Compass Limited boasts a panoramic roof to let in the sunshine, heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings, and a user-friendly navigation system to guide you effortlessly to your destination. Start your journeys conveniently with remote start, and stay connected on the go with U connect technology.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Rest assured, Easton Auto Sales is an OMVIC certified and UCDA member, committed to transparency and customer satisfaction. Located in Gananoque, were just minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, making it easy for you to visit and test drive this exceptional vehicle.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the superior quality and service that Easton Auto Sales proudly offers. Discover why discerning drivers choose us for their automotive needs.</span><br></div>

2018 Jeep Compass

65,750 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 11464459
  2. 11464459
  3. 11464459
  4. 11464459
  5. 11464459
  6. 11464459
  7. 11464459
  8. 11464459
  9. 11464459
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,750KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB2JT412710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # P348
  • Mileage 65,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles. Explore our latest addition, a stunning 2018 Jeep Compass Limited in a captivating blue exterior complemented by luxurious black leather interior. This meticulously maintained SUV has traveled only 65,000 kilometers, ensuring many more adventures ahead.
Equipped for comfort and convenience, this Compass Limited boasts a panoramic roof to let in the sunshine, heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings, and a user-friendly navigation system to guide you effortlessly to your destination. Start your journeys conveniently with remote start, and stay connected on the go with U connect technology.

Rest assured, Easton Auto Sales is an OMVIC certified and UCDA member, committed to transparency and customer satisfaction. Located in Gananoque, we're just minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, making it easy for you to visit and test drive this exceptional vehicle.

Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the superior quality and service that Easton Auto Sales proudly offers. Discover why discerning drivers choose us for their automotive needs.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring CVT for sale in Gananoque, ON
2018 Honda Accord Touring CVT 75,023 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Smart fortwo PASSION for sale in Gananoque, ON
2011 Smart fortwo PASSION 95,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Soul for sale in Gananoque, ON
2015 Kia Soul 97,639 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass