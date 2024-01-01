$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited 4WD
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,750KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB2JT412710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # P348
- Mileage 65,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles. Explore our latest addition, a stunning 2018 Jeep Compass Limited in a captivating blue exterior complemented by luxurious black leather interior. This meticulously maintained SUV has traveled only 65,000 kilometers, ensuring many more adventures ahead.
Equipped for comfort and convenience, this Compass Limited boasts a panoramic roof to let in the sunshine, heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly mornings, and a user-friendly navigation system to guide you effortlessly to your destination. Start your journeys conveniently with remote start, and stay connected on the go with U connect technology.
Rest assured, Easton Auto Sales is an OMVIC certified and UCDA member, committed to transparency and customer satisfaction. Located in Gananoque, we're just minutes away from Kingston and Brockville, making it easy for you to visit and test drive this exceptional vehicle.
Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive and experience the superior quality and service that Easton Auto Sales proudly offers. Discover why discerning drivers choose us for their automotive needs.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2018 Jeep Compass