2018 Jeep Wrangler

64,111 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10539120
  • Stock #: P163
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG1JL816926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P163
  • Mileage 64,111 KM

Vehicle Description

This Wrangler sport looks great!! Auto, A/C. New BFGoodrich tires. ONLY 65,000km. This Jeep wont be around long! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! 613-561-5172.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

