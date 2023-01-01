2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 1 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10539120

10539120 Stock #: P163

P163 VIN: 1C4AJWAG1JL816926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P163

Mileage 64,111 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.