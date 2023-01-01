$38,900+ tax & licensing
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara
Location
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
95,754KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9596365
- Stock #: P18
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG5JW153969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,754 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6