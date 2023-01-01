Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

95,754 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 9596365
  2. 9596365
  3. 9596365
  4. 9596365
  5. 9596365
  6. 9596365
  7. 9596365
  8. 9596365
Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,754KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9596365
  • Stock #: P18
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG5JW153969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,754 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 95,754 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 153,500 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX ...
 29,750 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory