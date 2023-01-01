2018 Jeep Wrangler

$38,900 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 7 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9596365

9596365 Stock #: P18

P18 VIN: 1C4HJXEG5JW153969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,754 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.