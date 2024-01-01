$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,913KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV0JC736140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 76,913 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T 48,711 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT 122,600 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD 62,500 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2018 Nissan Rogue