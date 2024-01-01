Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Rogue

76,913 KM

Details

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12052402

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,913KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0JC736140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 76,913 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T 48,711 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT for sale in Gananoque, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT 122,600 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD 62,500 KM $36,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue