2018 Toyota Corolla

175,445 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

11992902

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,445KM
VIN 2T1BURHE4JC081710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P442
  • Mileage 175,445 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2018 Toyota Corolla