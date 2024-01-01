$13,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Used
175,445KM
VIN 2T1BURHE4JC081710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P442
- Mileage 175,445 KM
