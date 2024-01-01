Menu
Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in Gananoque! Feast your eyes on our latest addition: a stunning 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, boasting a mere 66,000 kilometers on the odometer.

This sleek SUV comes fully equipped with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Slip into comfort with heated seats, stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity, and maneuver with ease using the integrated backup camera. Safety is paramount, and this RAV4 offers peace of mind with lane departure warning technology.

At Easton Auto Sales, we prioritize transparency and integrity in every transaction. As proud members of OMVIC and UCDA, you can trust that youre receiving a reliable vehicle and exceptional service. Ready to experience the thrill of this RAV4 for yourself? Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. Your next adventure awaits at Easton Auto Sales in Gananoque!

2018 Toyota RAV4

66,108 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,108KM
VIN 2T3BFREV8JW777099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILEVR
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

2018 Toyota RAV4