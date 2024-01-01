$24,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,108KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3BFREV8JW777099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SILEVR
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,108 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Easton Auto Sales, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in Gananoque! Feast your eyes on our latest addition: a stunning 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD, boasting a mere 66,000 kilometers on the odometer.
This sleek SUV comes fully equipped with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Slip into comfort with heated seats, stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity, and maneuver with ease using the integrated backup camera. Safety is paramount, and this RAV4 offers peace of mind with lane departure warning technology.
At Easton Auto Sales, we prioritize transparency and integrity in every transaction. As proud members of OMVIC and UCDA, you can trust that you're receiving a reliable vehicle and exceptional service. Ready to experience the thrill of this RAV4 for yourself? Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. Your next adventure awaits at Easton Auto Sales in Gananoque!
This sleek SUV comes fully equipped with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Slip into comfort with heated seats, stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity, and maneuver with ease using the integrated backup camera. Safety is paramount, and this RAV4 offers peace of mind with lane departure warning technology.
At Easton Auto Sales, we prioritize transparency and integrity in every transaction. As proud members of OMVIC and UCDA, you can trust that you're receiving a reliable vehicle and exceptional service. Ready to experience the thrill of this RAV4 for yourself? Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive. Your next adventure awaits at Easton Auto Sales in Gananoque!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT FWD 57,062 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sport 165,220 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T 107,502 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2018 Toyota RAV4