<div><strong>2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Reliable, Versatile, and Fully Loaded</strong></div><br /><div>Adventure-ready and packed with comfort features, this <strong>2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD</strong> is the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Equipped with a <strong>2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine</strong> producing <strong>176 horsepower</strong>, paired with a smooth <strong>6-speed shiftable automatic transmission</strong>, this RAV4 offers confident all-wheel drive handling in all weather conditions.</div><br /><div>Well-appointed with a long list of desirable features, including:</div><ul> <li> <p><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> for year-round confidence</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> & <strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong> for safer driving</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> & <strong>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong>, <strong>Heated Mirrors</strong>, and a <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Power Driver Seat</strong> & <strong>Power Liftgate</strong> for added convenience</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Sunroof</strong> for an open-air experience</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Mirrors & Door Locks</strong></p> </li> </ul><br /><div>Whether youre commuting to work or heading out on a weekend escape, this RAV4 delivers comfort, capability, and Toyotas legendary reliability.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> Were <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, committed to providing a transparent and trustworthy car-buying experience.</div><br /><div> Located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong><br> <strong>We pay top dollar for trades</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales!</strong></div><br /><div><br></div>

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

VIN 2T3JFREV6JW732304

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Roof Airbags

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172

