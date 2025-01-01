$24,800+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
se
2018 Toyota RAV4
se
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P565
- Mileage 136,627 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure-ready and packed with comfort features, this 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD is the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Equipped with a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 176 horsepower, paired with a smooth 6-speed shiftable automatic transmission, this RAV4 offers confident all-wheel drive handling in all weather conditions.
Well-appointed with a long list of desirable features, including:
-
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for year-round confidence
-
Back-Up Camera & Blind Spot Monitor for safer driving
-
Bluetooth Connectivity & Steering Wheel Audio Controls
-
Heated Front Seats, Heated Mirrors, and a Heated Steering Wheel
-
Power Driver Seat & Power Liftgate for added convenience
-
Sunroof for an open-air experience
-
A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Mirrors & Door Locks
Whether you're commuting to work or heading out on a weekend escape, this RAV4 delivers comfort, capability, and Toyotas legendary reliability.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
Were OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, committed to providing a transparent and trustworthy car-buying experience.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
We pay top dollar for trades
Check out our 5-star Google rating and see why customers trust Easton Auto Sales!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Email Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-561-5172