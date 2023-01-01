$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Yaris
LE 5-Door Heated seats
2018 Toyota Yaris
LE 5-Door Heated seats
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
122,930KM
Used
VIN VNKKTUD31JA097367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Now heres a nice fuel efficient hatchback. This Toyota Yaris looks great in blue. Equipped with an automatic transmission, heated seats, lane departure warning, Bluetooth, cruise control, power windows and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Gananoque and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 613-561-5172
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
